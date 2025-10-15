E-Paper | October 15, 2025

Palestinians touring Europe to boost state recognition

Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 05:50pm

Palestinian Authority representatives are touring Europe to try to convince countries that have not yet recognised a Palestinian state to get on board, a presidential envoy said during a visit to Switzerland, according to AFP.

Former Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, currently serving as special envoy for President Mahmoud Abbas, told reporters that he had met with Switzerland’s top diplomat to push Bern to join “the countries who recognise Palestine”.

He said he would be travelling on to the Netherlands and Austria with the same message.

“Another delegation will be going to the Baltic states, [and] our president hopefully will visit Italy and Germany,” he told the briefing, organised by the UN correspondents association ACANU.

