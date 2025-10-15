Internet services restored after repair of submarine cable: PTCL

Pakistan Tele­commu­nications Limited (PTCL) on Wednesday said the international cable consortium had completed the repair of a repeater installed in the submarine cable, which had affected internet speeds across the country.

Yesterday, internet users, already facing disruptions in parts of upper Punjab and the federal capital due to law and order situation, experienced slow connectivity.

PTCL had said that a maintenance activity was planned on one of the company’s submarine cables to repair a faulty repeater by the international cable consortium.

“The repair process began at 11 am on October 14 and has been successfully completed,” PTCL spokesperson Amir Pasha said in a statement today. “Internet service speed and connectivity have been restored across the country.”

The state-owned PTCL manages three undersea optical fibre cable networks that provide international internet connectivity to Pakistan.

The combined capacity of all six submarine cable systems serving the country, including three PTCL cable systems, two submarine cable systems of Trans World Associates (Pvt) Ltd and PEACE cable of Cyber Internet Services, stands at 13Tbps, while national usage currently ranges between 7 and 8 Tbps.