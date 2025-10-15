E-Paper | October 15, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Joint Arab force

From the Newspaper Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 09:46am

BEIRUT: Kuwait has proposed the formation of a joint Arab force to guarantee the ceasefire between rival factions in Lebanon, the Egyptian … Al-Ahram newspaper said today [Oct 14]. It said the proposal would be submitted at the Arab Foreign Ministers meeting due to be held in Cairo tomorrow. So far, 15 Arab states have agreed to send their Foreign Ministers or representatives to the talks… . …[M]eanwhile, in the latest incidents of violence in Lebanon, sporadic shooting broke out this morning one hour after an official announcement saying that battles had ceased… . — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Peking,]China today [Oct 14] launched a strong attack on the United States less than a week before an official visit by Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. A Foreign Ministry statement … accused Washington of undisg­uised interference in Peking’s internal affa­irs by supporting … “Tibetan traitors”. It said the American Government had turned down Chinese requests to close down a Tib­etan exiles office in New York and stop a U.S. tour this month by a Tibetan song-and-dance trou­­pe. The U.S. clearly supported the treasonable activities of Tibetan exiles in the [US].

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

