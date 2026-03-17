Unmanned aerial vehicle fell in Rawalpindi early Tuesday morning: security sources

Security sources said that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell on a house in Chaklala area of Rawalpindi early Tuesday morning.

They said that no loss of life was reported in the incident. However, they said that the house had sustained some damage.

Last week, four people were injured after a “few rudimentary” drones launched by the Afghan Taliban were intercepted in various cities of Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The development came amid Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, which was launched on the night of February 26, following unprovoked firing by the Afghan Taliban from across the border.

The ISPR said the drones were intercepted through “soft and hard kills” and did not reach their intended targets.

“However, the debris from these drones resulted in injuries to two children in Quetta and a civilian each in Kohat and Rawalpindi,” the military’s media affairs wing said.

The military spokesperson had also stated in late February that Afghan forces attempted to use “rudimentary drones” to attack areas like Swabi and Abbottabad. However, the anti-drone system downed them, he added.