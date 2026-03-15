E-Paper | March 15, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: ‘Won’t provoke war’

From the Newspaper Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 08:35am
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There was no issue of the paper on March 15, 1976, due to the Eid Milad holiday. The excerpt below is taken from the previous day’s edition.

KARACHI: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto declared here … that Pakistan would never provoke a war against Afghanistan. Pakistan had no dispute with Afghanistan, he told the delegates to the International Cong­ress on Seerat… . On the other hand, it was Af­­­ghanistan which had a dispute with Pakis­tan. [He] said: We have given the facilities to Afghanistan which no other coastal state has given to a landlocked country. Emphasising the need for the solidarity of the Muslim States, he said that intriguers had tried “to cause differences between us and Bangladesh but you know today the people of Bangladesh want complete fraternity and friendship … with Pakistan.” — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Chicago,] President Gerald Ford has said it was necessary for Washington to work with the Arabs while guaranteeing Israel’s existence. He was replying to a question at a talk here before the Chicago Foreign Relations Council. President Ford also warned the Atlantic allies against the possible formation in France or Italy of coalition governments including Communists.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026

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