Gilani directs austerity measures for Senate aimed at saving Rs700m

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani directed on Tuesday the implementation of “wide-ranging austerity measures”, projecting a reduction of more than 50 per cent in the Senate Secretariat’s remaining budgetary utilisation for the current fiscal year, which is believed to translate into savings of around Rs700-750 million.

A statement issued by the Senate Secretariat said that Gilani presided over a high-level meeting at the secretariat today to review the austerity measures and discuss their implementation in light of the country’s economic situation.

The austerity measures for the secretariat align with a broader initiative taken by the government to deal with a global fuel crunch resulting from the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The discussion during the meeting focused on “significant cuts in Senate expenditures, beginning with substantial reductions in the budget of the chairman’s office”, the statement said.

“Adopting a top-down approach to fiscal discipline, the chairman directed that austerity measures must begin at the highest level,” it added.

It further stated that, accordingly, significant cuts had been ordered in the operational budget of the chairman’s office.

Outlining the austerity measures, the statement said Gilani issued directives for “the immediate enforcement of austerity measures across the secretariat”.

“These include a complete ban on foreign travel, a 50 per cent reduction in POL (petrol, oil, and lubricants) consumption, the grounding of 60pc official vehicles, a strict ban on non-essential procurements, and the implementation of salary deductions or contributions in line with government policy,” the statement detailed.

Additionally, it continued, administrative arrangements had been introduced for human resource management, including “rotation-based pick-and-drop facilities aimed at minimising operational costs and reducing fuel consumption”.

Moreover, any future procurement would be subject to review and approval by a dedicated Senate Austerity Committee, the statement said.

“As a result of these measures, the Senate Secretariat expects to reduce more than 50pc of its remaining budgetary utilisation for the current fiscal year, resulting in estimated savings of Rs 700 to 750 million,” the statement read.

It quoted Gilani as saying: “Public office is a sacred trust requiring the highest standards of financial prudence. Transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline must remain the guiding principles in all administrative and financial matters of the secretariat”.

He added that austerity was not merely a policy directive but a collective national responsibility, directing all wings of the secretariat to ensure strict compliance with his instructions to promote efficiency, responsible governance, and public confidence in state institutions.

Last week, the government had announced unprecedented austerity measures to cope with the situation that emerged due to the US-Israel war on Iran, which has led to a global oil crisis affecting various countries, including Pakistan.

The measures included a 50 per cent cut in fuel allowance for official vehicles and a four-day work week. It was also decided that 50pc of staff in the public sector would work from home; however, those providing essential services are exempt.

The National Assembly Secretariat has also implemented comprehensive austerity and fuel conservation measures aimed at ensuring prudent utilisation of public resources, reducing energy consumption, and supporting the government’s national austerity drive.

Under the measures, the salaries of MNAs have been cut by 25 per cent, four-day work weeks are being observed, and only 20pc of staff is performing their duties in person while the remaining 80pc is working virtually from home through a rotational roster.

The announcement of austerity measures for the Senate by Gilani came a day after the secretariat issued a rebuttal on reports of the purchase of a luxury vehicle for the Senate chairperson. The rebuttal, however, left several questions unanswered as it essentially confirmed the purchase of the vehicle, reportedly for Rs90m.