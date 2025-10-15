Ungrateful souls

DURING my social media scrolls, I have noticed many young Pakistanis, especially from the so-called Generation Z (Gen-Z), sharing content that is clearly against the country. I wonder what might be the basis of such narratives. The irony is that many of these young people are unaware of the harsh realities being faced by the oppressed communities in India. If they truly understood the discrimination, marginalisation and daily struggles the minority communities face across the border, they would perhaps realise the blessing of independence.

There is, of course, a legitimate right to criticise those who govern the country. Criticism of governments, leaders and policies is a sign of an active and thinking society. However, there is a crucial difference between opposing a government and opposing the state itself.

Governments come and go, but the state has a collective identity. It is the home of millions, and the product of immense sacrifices. To reject the state while enjoying its security, education and opportunities is not only contradictory, but also deeply unfair to the generations who laid down their lives for its creation.

As a nation, we must reflect on why such disillusionment is taking root among our youth. Perhaps the blame rests with our education system, or with our parenting skills. Perhaps the political instability in the country has led to hopelessness, or maybe the rise of social media has made comparison with other nations easier even if it is misleading.

Whatever the reasons, the solution lies not in silencing these voices, but in engaging with them through better education, honest dialogue, and by high-lighting the value of our independence. Pakistan is not perfect, but no country is. Its flaws should inspire us to improve, not to abandon it. This is the only way forward.

Umar Mukhtar Ali Khan

Hafizabad

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025