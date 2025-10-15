E-Paper | October 15, 2025

ATC grants remand of 60 more TLP workers

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 09:36am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday granted physical remand of 60 more TLP workers in cases related to attacks on police and on murder charges.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill allowed the police request for the physical remand.

The police produced the arrested TLP workers before the court and sought their physical custody for further investigation.

The workers were presented in connection with multiple cases registered at different police stations, including Gujjarpura, Nawankot, Baghbanpura and Ravi Road.

The judge ordered that the suspects be produced again upon completion of the remand period.

Party’s petition claiming killing of 600 workers by police returned

During the last couple of days, over 200 TLP workers had been remanded in police custody in cases of clashes with police.

PLEA RETURNED: The Lahore High Court registrar office on Tuesday returned a petition of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which claimed that over 600 of its workers had been killed in the law enforcement operation at Muridke, while its Emir Saad Rizvi and his younger brother also sustained bullet injuries.

The petition also alleged that both Saad and his brother Ans Rizvi, among others, had been abducted by the law enforcement agencies.

The office raised an objection, asking the petitioner’s legal team to file the petition afresh after removing the objection.

The petition filed through Advocate Usman Naseem stated that the TLP, being a registered political party, had submitted an application with the Islamabad deputy commissioner on Oct 6, seeking permission to hold a “peaceful” rally from Faizabad to the US Embassy.

It alleged that soon after receiving the application, the government started action against the party and its activists, leading to an “illegal” crackdown at Muridke.

The petition asked the court to order the authorities to return the alleged bodies of the TLP workers and present Saad Rizvi, his brother and other arrested persons before a court of law.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

