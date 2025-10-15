Trump says Hamas must disarm or be disarmed

US President Donald Trump has said that he had communicated to Hamas that the group must disarm or it will be forced to, Reuters reports.

“If they don’t disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently,” Trump said during a meeting at the White House with Argentine President Javier Milei.

“I spoke to Hamas, and I said, you’re going to disarm, right? Yes, sir, we’re going to disarm. That’s what they told me,” Trump said, later clarifying that he passed the message through intermediaries.