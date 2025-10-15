E-Paper | October 15, 2025

PPL partners with Turkish Petroleum

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 08:03am

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) has announced a key development in its offshore exploration activities, marking the start of a strategic partnership with Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company (TPOC), a subsidiary of Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakl (TPAO), the national oil company of Türkiye. This collaboration is part of broader efforts to deepen bilateral energy ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, with the aim of increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan’s offshore exploration.

Mari engages Rio Tinto, BHP

As part of the agreement, PPL has transferred the operatorship of the Eastern Offshore Indus Block-C to TPOC, pending regulatory approvals. This step aligns with broader government-level discussions and aims to integrate international best practices into Pakistan’s offshore operations. In parallel, PPL worked with Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) and Mari Energies Ltd (MEL).

Meanwhile, MEL has also made significant strides in diversifying its operations, particularly in the mining sector. The company is actively engaging with global mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP to explore and monetise Pakistan’s mineral resources. MEL is conducting geological surveys in collaboration with these foreign operators, as part of its strategy to expand its portfolio beyond the energy sector. On the mining front, MEL is actively drilling in key concessions near Reko Diq and has acquired a 5pc stake in the Siahkoh mining project.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
