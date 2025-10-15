E-Paper | October 15, 2025

Influencers vow to promote polio vaccination

Bureau Report Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:51am

PESHAWAR: A group of influencers comprising paediatricians, media professionals, religious scholars, political stalwarts and radio journalists pledged to push forward the national agenda of making Pakistan polio-free

by promoting routine immunisation through their respective influencer networks under the guidance of Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A collaboration session of these community leaders was organised by EOC in partnership with Unicef.

The session was attended by around 40 participants including provincial lawmakers Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Amna Sardar and Ashbar Jan Jadoon, renowned paediatricians, senior journalists and religious scholars of different schools of thought from Peshawar, Abbottabad, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions.

The workshop was aimed at orientating the participants on strategic media engagement initiative, designed to disseminate and amplify polio and essential immunisation-related messages from trusted community voices in an integrated and consistent manner from radio and television in KP.

The awareness campaign is intended to build public trust and confidence in polio vaccination and essential immunisation by delivering unified, credible and consistent messages through respected voices across radio and TV platforms.

By leveraging the influence of medical professionals, religious scholars, lawmakers and media professionals, the campaign will counter misinformation, reduce vaccine refusals and promote positive behaviours among parents and caregivers.

The campaign will prioritise high-risk areas including southern districts, Peshawar bloc and Abbottabad.

It will be conducted in collaboration with local media houses and digital influencers.

EOC and Unicef are confident that this coordinated approach will contribute significantly to achieving and sustaining polio eradication and improving overall immunisation coverage in the province.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mideast peace?
15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...
Business matters
14 Oct, 2025

Business matters

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed his government’s ‘commitment’ to improving the ease of doing...
New KP CM
Updated 14 Oct, 2025

New KP CM

THE PTI has managed to get its way. At least for now, it has succeeded in having its man installed in the office of...
Arshad’s challenge
14 Oct, 2025

Arshad’s challenge

BESET by injuries and a dip in performance, Pakistan’s javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem faces a new challenge: his...