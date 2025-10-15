Influencers vow to promote polio vaccination

PESHAWAR: A group of influencers comprising paediatricians, media professionals, religious scholars, political stalwarts and radio journalists pledged to push forward the national agenda of making Pakistan polio-free

by promoting routine immunisation through their respective influencer networks under the guidance of Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A collaboration session of these community leaders was organised by EOC in partnership with Unicef.

The session was attended by around 40 participants including provincial lawmakers Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Amna Sardar and Ashbar Jan Jadoon, renowned paediatricians, senior journalists and religious scholars of different schools of thought from Peshawar, Abbottabad, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions.

The workshop was aimed at orientating the participants on strategic media engagement initiative, designed to disseminate and amplify polio and essential immunisation-related messages from trusted community voices in an integrated and consistent manner from radio and television in KP.

The awareness campaign is intended to build public trust and confidence in polio vaccination and essential immunisation by delivering unified, credible and consistent messages through respected voices across radio and TV platforms.

By leveraging the influence of medical professionals, religious scholars, lawmakers and media professionals, the campaign will counter misinformation, reduce vaccine refusals and promote positive behaviours among parents and caregivers.

The campaign will prioritise high-risk areas including southern districts, Peshawar bloc and Abbottabad.

It will be conducted in collaboration with local media houses and digital influencers.

EOC and Unicef are confident that this coordinated approach will contribute significantly to achieving and sustaining polio eradication and improving overall immunisation coverage in the province.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025