World champion Summer McIntosh to miss all stops of Swimming World Cup due to illness

Canada’s Olympic and world champion Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from all three stops of the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup after “unexpectedly” falling ill, CBC reports.

The 19-year-old missed the opening event this weekend in Indianapolis, and has confirmed that she would not compete at the Illinois stop from October 17-19 or the final stop in Toronto on Oct 23-25.

Through a spokesperson, McIntosh said “she’s especially disappointed” to miss the opportunity to race in front of hometown fans, but she hasn’t been able to train and is focusing on rest and recovery to return to the pool, according to CBC.

This was meant to be the first international competition for McIntosh under the guidance of coach Bob Bowman, who coached American Michael Phelps to an Olympic-record 23 gold medals. McIntosh moved to Austin, Texas to train with Bowman at the end of August.

The three-stop World Cup tour, featuring Olympic and world champion swimmers, has a total purse price of $1.2 million, with $10,000 for any world records.

Acording to CBC, McIntosh was just one of a handful of Canadians who signed up for at least one stop of the tour. Josh Liendo, Kylie Masse, Mary-Sophie Harvey and Ilya Kharun are among some of the other Canadian swimmers who will be competing in the World Cup.