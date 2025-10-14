E-Paper | October 14, 2025

World champion Summer McIntosh to miss all stops of Swimming World Cup due to illness

Dawn.com Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 02:30pm

Canada’s Olympic and world champion Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from all three stops of the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup after “unexpectedly” falling ill, CBC reports.

The 19-year-old missed the opening event this weekend in Indianapolis, and has confirmed that she would not compete at the Illinois stop from October 17-19 or the final stop in Toronto on Oct 23-25.

Through a spokesperson, McIntosh said “she’s especially disappointed” to miss the opportunity to race in front of hometown fans, but she hasn’t been able to train and is focusing on rest and recovery to return to the pool, according to CBC.

This was meant to be the first international competition for McIntosh under the guidance of coach Bob Bowman, who coached American Michael Phelps to an Olympic-record 23 gold medals. McIntosh moved to Austin, Texas to train with Bowman at the end of August.

The three-stop World Cup tour, featuring Olympic and world champion swimmers, has a total purse price of $1.2 million, with $10,000 for any world records.

Acording to CBC, McIntosh was just one of a handful of Canadians who signed up for at least one stop of the tour. Josh Liendo, Kylie Masse, Mary-Sophie Harvey and Ilya Kharun are among some of the other Canadian swimmers who will be competing in the World Cup.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Business matters
14 Oct, 2025

Business matters

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed his government’s ‘commitment’ to improving the ease of doing...
New KP CM
Updated 14 Oct, 2025

New KP CM

THE PTI has managed to get its way. At least for now, it has succeeded in having its man installed in the office of...
Arshad’s challenge
14 Oct, 2025

Arshad’s challenge

BESET by injuries and a dip in performance, Pakistan’s javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem faces a new challenge: his...
Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...