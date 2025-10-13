E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Gretchen Walsh wins 100m fly, Leon Marchand falls again at swimming short course World Cup

AFP Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 11:50am
Gretchen Walsh reacts after setting a new world record in the Women’s 50m Butterfly at the Swimming World Cup on October 11, 2025. — Photo via X/@WorldAquatics
Gretchen Walsh reacts after setting a new world record in the Women’s 50m Butterfly at the Swimming World Cup on October 11, 2025. — Photo via X/@WorldAquatics

American Gretchen Walsh capped a record-setting week at the short course swimming World Cup event in Carmel, Indiana, with a dominant triumph in the 100m butterfly on Sunday.

Walsh, who lowered her own world record in the 50m fly on Saturday, couldn’t top her 100m fly world mark, but her winning time of 53.69sec was more than a second-faster than runner-up Alexandria Perkins, who clocked an Australian record of 54.93.

Australia’s five-time Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown turned the tables on world record-holder Regan Smith in the women’s 200m backstroke with a win in 1min 58.86sec.

Smith, who rallied to beat McKeown in the 100m back on Saturday, settled for second in 2:00.07.

Lani Pallister added another win for Aussie women in the 800m freestyle in 8:02.02.

Caspar Corbeau of the Netherlands won the men’s 200m breaststroke, holding off a late charge from French star Leon Marchand to win in 2:01.63.

Corbeau, who also won the 100m breaststroke, led by almost a second at the 100m mark and hung on as Marchand — winner of four gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and two individual medley golds at the World Championships in Singapore this year — closed the gap.

Marchand’s runner-up finish in 2:02.00 means he departs Carmel without a victory, having finished second in the 200m backstroke and third in the 400m free on Friday and second to training partner Shaine Casas in the 200m medley on Saturday.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...