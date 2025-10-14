E-Paper | October 14, 2025

Judiciary and power

From the Newspaper Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 08:15am

THIS is with reference to the report “Talk of ‘hybrid system’ admission of dictatorship: Justice Minallah” (Sept 5), which quoted Justice Athar Minallah as acknowledging the twists and turns in the judiciary over the course of national history. His ‘admission’ reminded me of a story, which, though apocryphal, is often attributed to Winston Churchill, the prime minister of the United Kingdom during World War II. When asked about the severity of the war situation, he reportedly responded with a question of his own: “Are the courts working? Are the judges working?” When assured that they were, he expressed the confidence that the nation would prevail — and, indeed, it did. The implication is clear: the judiciary is the backbone of a nation’s resilience.

Justice Minallah’s acknowledgment that the Supreme Court, under duress, gave a wrongful verdict in the case of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is both sobering and courageous. The nation suffered a great loss because the judges bowed before a dictator. That moment in our political history still haunts the conscience of our judicial system.

Powerful nations overcame many an existential crisis in their respective histories because of the integrity of the judicial system. Justice Minallah’s candid remarks about the ‘hybrid system’ and its resemb-lance to ‘dictatorship’ did offer a glimmer of hope. Politicians, on the other hand, have largely remained silent or complicit, with democracy, in many ways, lying buried beneath the rug of expediency.

Aijaz Ali Khuwaja
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Business matters
14 Oct, 2025

Business matters

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed his government’s ‘commitment’ to improving the ease of doing...
New KP CM
Updated 14 Oct, 2025

New KP CM

THE PTI has managed to get its way. At least for now, it has succeeded in having its man installed in the office of...
Arshad’s challenge
14 Oct, 2025

Arshad’s challenge

BESET by injuries and a dip in performance, Pakistan’s javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem faces a new challenge: his...
Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...