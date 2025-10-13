Punjab Mass International Theatre Festival: Pantomime workshop explores language of expressions

APP

LAHORE: The Punjab Mass International Theatre Festival featured different theatrical performances, a workshop and discussions on various art-related topics on its third day on Sunday at the Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall.

The festival featured a pantomime workshop titled “Crossing the Boundaries of Languages – Telling Stories with the Art of Pantomime,” conducted by celebrated German artiste Christian H Schröter at Adbi Baithak.

Young students and emerging performers were introduced to a world where silence becomes eloquent, and every gesture speaks volumes. Schröter describes pantomime as a universal language, one where the body narrates, emotions sculpt the story and expression knows no borders. The session proved an awakening experience for many, offering them their “first step toward mastery.”

Later, in the afternoon, the festival presented a profound panel discussion on “Social Change Through Theatre and Its Challenges.” The dialogue, moderated by Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal, featured distinguished theatre voices -- Naveed Shahzad and Dr Khalid Butt. The conversation explored theatre’s timeless power to provoke thought, question injustice and inspire reform.

“Theatre doesn’t merely highlight problems, it imagines their solutions and paints the possibility of a better world,” said Naveed Shahzad, emphasising theatre’s role in awakening hope and collective responsibility. “The stage transforms what we hear into what we see,” reflected Dr Butt, underscoring the medium’s visceral impact.

French theatre company La Volga spellbound the audiences with its poetic masterpiece “Monsieur et Madame O.” The visually enchanting performance, blending mime and movement, unfolded the tender and humorous story of a couple lost in the rhythm of daily life. Its delicate choreography, whimsical gestures, and emotional depth earned a thunderous ovation, a testament to theatre’s universal heartbeat.

Maas Foundation’s production “Permasher Singh” brought to life a deeply human story of resilience and compassion, exploring themes of loss, loyalty and shared destiny.

