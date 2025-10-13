Over a million children to receive polio drops across Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI/GUJAR KHAN: The fourth round of National Immunisation Days (NIDs) of this year will commence across Rawalpindi district on Monday (today), while the polio drive formally began in Jehlum district.

The four-day campaign aims to vaccinate nearly 23.3 million children in Punjab under the age of five against the crippling poliovirus. Where 200,000 frontline workers will be part of the campaign.

While in Rawalpindi, more than 10,000 health workers and supervisors will go door-to-door to vaccinate over one million children, ensuring that no child misses the vaccine.

District Health Authority Rawalpindi has finalised all preparations to ensure smooth and high-quality implementation across urban and rural areas of the district.

According to a press release, the district administration is fully prepared to protect every child through the life-saving polio vaccine.

“Polio virus remains a threat, but with consistent vaccination and public cooperation, we can eradicate it once and for all. Our teams in Rawalpindi are fully prepared to ensure that every eligible child is vaccinated,” said Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema.

He added that recent environmental samples indicate the presence of poliovirus, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and public support.

DHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani stated: “Polio drops are among the safest and most effective vaccines ever developed. They protect children from lifelong disability. I appeal to all parents to open their doors to vaccination teams and ensure that every child receives the drops; each dose strengthens their protection.”

He said the dedication of frontline workers, acknowledging their tireless efforts despite challenges.

“Our polio workers are our heroes, reaching every household, often in difficult conditions, to secure a healthier future for our children,” he said.

The press release said that eradicating polio requires the cooperation of every parent. If all families vaccinate their children and welcome polio teams, we can soon make Pakistan completely polio-free. Rawalpindi will continue to play its full part in achieving this national goal.

Gujar Khan

The polio vaccination campaign was started by administering polio drops to children in a cottage locality of nomads in the vicinity of Jhelum city.

According to the district administration, this special polio campaign will begin from Monday (today) and continue till October 16.

Advisor to the chief minister of Punjab on health, retired Maj Gen Dr Azhar Kiani, formally inaugurated the polio campaign in the district, Jhelum.

He stated that polio-free society is the target of the Punjab government; parents and civil society should play their role in the eradication of the menace of polio from Pakistan.

The advisor was informed by Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Mir Reza Ozgen that 1,192 teams of anti-polio vaccinators have been constituted to administer anti-polio vaccine to 228,000 children in the Jhelum district.

CEO Health Authority, Jhelum, Dr Mazhar Hayat Mian, said that this four-day campaign would achieve maximum targets by reaching door-to-door.

Polio (poliomyelitis) is a highly infectious viral disease that mainly affects children under the age of five. The virus attacks the nervous system and can cause lifelong paralysis or even death in severe cases. It spreads primarily through contaminated water and poor hygiene.

There is no cure for polio, but it can be prevented completely through multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine (OPV). Each additional dose boosts immunity and protects children from the virus.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025