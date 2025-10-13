E-Paper | October 13, 2025

More than 280 policemen to guard polio teams

Muhammad Asghar Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:56am

RAWALPINDI: Police have chalked out a security plan for the polio vaccination teams during the immunization campaign from Oct 13 to 19 in the federal capital territory.

According to sources, a special security order has been issued for the national polio vaccination campaign starting from Monday (today). The security plan was chalked out to protect life of polio teams, and security against terrorist acts.

In line with the security arrangements, a total of 285 police personnel, headed by five SPs, and comprising 160 constables will be assigned operational deployment, while the concerned police station staff, dolphin force personnel will be patrolling in their respective areas.

Quick Response Force (QRF) Soan Zone will be on a standby at the disposal of SP Soan Zone and will immediately approach the polio team in case of an emergency.

Surveillance and monitoring will be made through Safe City Cameras while the Special Branch will collect advanced intelligence.

All Senior Superintendent of Police assisted by concerned SHOs will personally supervise the security arrangements.

All concerned SSPs and SHOs will remain in close liaison with Union Council in-charges polio teams for coordination and information.

In case of any emergency, the concerned SDPOs and SHOs will personally reach at the spot.

In Rawalpindi, the police have also chalked out a security plan for the polio teams.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

