Arrangements for polio eradication drive reviewed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: An anti-polio campaign will be conducted in the district from October 13 to 16, during which children aged one to five years will be administered polio vaccination drops.

In this regard, a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner Office chaired by DC Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema. Officials from the Health Department, Education Department, World Health Organisation (WHO), and all relevant departments participated in the meeting.

It was informed that a target of vaccinating more than over a million children had been set for the campaign in Rawalpindi district, for which teams will go door-to-door to perform their duties.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Rawalpindi has the largest population of migrant settlers, which is why cases of polio, dengue, and other diseases are reported here.

However, he said that due to the efforts of the administration, the number of cases has remained very low. He instructed that measures at the micro-level should be further strengthened, adding strict action will be taken against any officials or staff found negligent or careless.

Meanwhile, another meeting regarding the upcoming polio campaign was held at the Commissioner Office, chaired by Commissioner Aamir Khattak.

The meeting included a detailed review of preparations for the upcoming polio campaign and the field performance of the teams.

The administration said that eradication of polio is a top priority of the government of Punjab, and no negligence or lapse will be tolerated. It directed all deputy and assistant commissioners of the division to ensure complete security for polio teams, maintain an active monitoring system, and ensure timely reporting of all data.

The commissioner instructed that special mobile teams be deployed to reach children in hard-to-access areas. He also directed that supervisory officers be appointed at the Union Council level to ensure effective and comprehensive coverage of every household.

The meeting appealed to parents to ensure their children receive polio drops and to fully cooperate with the teams in order to contribute to the national goal of making Pakistan a polio-free country. Media, religious scholars, and civil society should be engaged in awareness campaigns to enhance public awareness and make polio eradication efforts more effective.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025