E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Fourth round of anti-polio drive kicks off today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 07:54am

LAHORE: The fourth round of the National Immunisation Days (NIDs) for 2025 will begin today (Monday), across Punjab, to vaccinate 23.3 million children under the age of five against the crippling poliovirus.

Being a “reservoir” district, Lahore will observe a seven-day campaign, while in all other districts it will continue for four days. Over 200,000 trained polio workers and supervisors will take part in this vital drive, including 16,605 area in-charges, 3,991 union council medical officers, 84,884 mobile team members, 4,884 fixed team members and 2,664 transit team members.

The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has deployed experts from all areas to ensure effective implementation and coverage in priority areas.

Despite significant progress in eradicating it, the poliovirus continues to pose a serious threat due to factors such as population movement, missed children and misinformation.

In 2025, Punjab reported only one polio case, while the virus circulation in other provinces remains concerning.

Encouragingly, environmental surveillance data show a decline in virus positivity—from 43 percent in June to 28pc in September.

However, 16 districts remain infected, including Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Punjab Polio Programme head and EOC Coordinator Adeel Tasawur says: “Punjab’s high immunisation coverage has helped keep paralysis cases low. Our strong supplementary and routine immunisation activities have built community-level immunity and reduced the impact of the virus. However, continued vigilance and cooperation from parents and communities are vital to stop internal transmission.

Lahore remains a key focus as data show an increasing internal virus circulation, with most genetic links originating within the province. Punjab is strengthening surveillance and vaccination at transit points to reach high-risk mobile populations and prevent further spread.”

Mr Tasawur urged parents to fully cooperate with vaccination teams visiting their homes during the campaign:

“Every child must receive multiple doses of the polio vaccine to ensure full protection. Parents are the first line of defense against polio — by welcoming vaccination teams and ensuring their children receive the drops, they are protecting their families and communities.”

He reassured families that the polio vaccine is one of the safest and most effective vaccines ever developed. It has been used worldwide for decades and is the only tool that can permanently protect children from paralysis, he added.

Mr Tasawur appreciated the frontline workforce, stating, “Our courageous polio workers are the backbone of this campaign. Their dedication ensures that every child, regardless of location, is protected from this crippling disease.”

The EOC has also emphasised that the Punjab government, through the health department, continues to ensure the safety and security of all frontline workers.

“With collective efforts, Pakistan aims to interrupt poliovirus transmission by 2026. Together, we can make history by eradicating polio from our land,” concluded Mr Tasawur.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...