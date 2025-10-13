Fourth round of anti-polio drive kicks off today

LAHORE: The fourth round of the National Immunisation Days (NIDs) for 2025 will begin today (Monday), across Punjab, to vaccinate 23.3 million children under the age of five against the crippling poliovirus.

Being a “reservoir” district, Lahore will observe a seven-day campaign, while in all other districts it will continue for four days. Over 200,000 trained polio workers and supervisors will take part in this vital drive, including 16,605 area in-charges, 3,991 union council medical officers, 84,884 mobile team members, 4,884 fixed team members and 2,664 transit team members.

The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has deployed experts from all areas to ensure effective implementation and coverage in priority areas.

Despite significant progress in eradicating it, the poliovirus continues to pose a serious threat due to factors such as population movement, missed children and misinformation.

In 2025, Punjab reported only one polio case, while the virus circulation in other provinces remains concerning.

Encouragingly, environmental surveillance data show a decline in virus positivity—from 43 percent in June to 28pc in September.

However, 16 districts remain infected, including Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Punjab Polio Programme head and EOC Coordinator Adeel Tasawur says: “Punjab’s high immunisation coverage has helped keep paralysis cases low. Our strong supplementary and routine immunisation activities have built community-level immunity and reduced the impact of the virus. However, continued vigilance and cooperation from parents and communities are vital to stop internal transmission.

Lahore remains a key focus as data show an increasing internal virus circulation, with most genetic links originating within the province. Punjab is strengthening surveillance and vaccination at transit points to reach high-risk mobile populations and prevent further spread.”

Mr Tasawur urged parents to fully cooperate with vaccination teams visiting their homes during the campaign:

“Every child must receive multiple doses of the polio vaccine to ensure full protection. Parents are the first line of defense against polio — by welcoming vaccination teams and ensuring their children receive the drops, they are protecting their families and communities.”

He reassured families that the polio vaccine is one of the safest and most effective vaccines ever developed. It has been used worldwide for decades and is the only tool that can permanently protect children from paralysis, he added.

Mr Tasawur appreciated the frontline workforce, stating, “Our courageous polio workers are the backbone of this campaign. Their dedication ensures that every child, regardless of location, is protected from this crippling disease.”

The EOC has also emphasised that the Punjab government, through the health department, continues to ensure the safety and security of all frontline workers.

“With collective efforts, Pakistan aims to interrupt poliovirus transmission by 2026. Together, we can make history by eradicating polio from our land,” concluded Mr Tasawur.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025