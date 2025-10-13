E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Marwat elders decide to fight terrorists

Bureau Report Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:57am

LAKKI MARWAT: A jirga of Marwat elders here on Sunday decided to fight against terrorists if government and law enforcement agencies failed to launch decisive action against them.

The jirga was called in the wake of the killing of three tribesmen by terrorists in Bannu district two days ago. Along with elders, a large number of tribesmen attended the meeting held at Gandi Chowk on Peshawar-Karachi Highway.

Head of Marwat Qaumi Jirga Engineer Amir Nawaz Khan, Malik Ali Sarwar Khan of ANP, Lakki tehsil council chairman Shafqatullah Khan, Malik Najibullah Khan, Advocate Hamayun Khan, Marwat-Bettani Tehreek chairman Inamullah Khan, Naseer Turab of Rnra Aman Jirga, Dr Iqbal, Hafiz Asif Saleem, Advocate Asif Iqbal and Advocate Iqbal Hussain of PPP the jirga.

The highway remained closed to all kinds of vehicular traffic owing to the jirga. However, transporters used Manjiwala link road to continue their journey.

Jirga asks govt to arrest killers of three tribesmen without delay

The participants of the jirga condemned the brutal killing of three activists of Marwat-Bettani Tehreek and demanded of government to arrest the killers without delay.

They also asked the government and law enforcement agencies to take stringent measures against the elements involved in disturbing peace in the region.

“The blood of martyrs of Marwat tribe will not go waste,” they said. They added that the elders and tribesmen would continue their struggle for establishment of lasting peace in the area.

The jirga, through a joint declaration, announced that in the first phase, elders would meet with MPs from the district to seek their support for restoration peace and prevention of shedding blood of innocent citizens by terrorists.

“The jirga leaders will also hold a meeting with government functionaries for a result-oriented action against terrorist groups active in the district within a specified time,” it said.

The declaration said that if elders felt that no good news was coming from the government side, a call would be given to tribesmen to come out of their homes and take part in a decisive battle against terrorists.

“The owners of forests and mountains, where terrorists have set up their hideouts, will be warned to expel the monsters, otherwise tribesmen will launch action against them,” it said.

It said that members of Police Amn Committee would assist tribesmen in flushing out terrorists of forests and mountains in case of reluctance by the owners.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

Opinion

Editorial

After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza's population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...
Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that "the air that keeps us alive is making us sick". Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice's recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...