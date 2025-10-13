E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Dumper kills man, smashes six vehicles in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 09:56am
Image showing dumper trucks queuing on a highway in Karachi. — AFP/ File
KARACHI: A reckless dumper driver smashed into three ambulances of the Edhi Foundation and three other vehicles, killing a man and injuring two others, near Merewether Clock Tower late on Saturday night, police and rescue services officials said on Sunday.

Kharadar police SHO Pawan Kumar told Dawn that a fast moving dumper hit three ambulances of the Edhi Foundation, one car, one motorcycle and one mini-bus of route number W-11.

As a result, the conductor of the mini bus Basit Ali, 25, was killed and two other people Shafiq Latif, 55, and Junaid Yusuf, 28, were injured. The officer said six vehicles were partially damaged in the accident.

The officer said the truck driver, who possessed a ‘fake’ licence, was arrested. He said that the driver was in his early 20s. The heavy vehicle was also impounded.

The driver claimed that the dumper truck went out of his control because of “brake failure”.

The officer said it transpired later that it was a mere excuse as the fatal accident was the outcome of reckless and negligent driving.

The body of the deceased and the injured people were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

