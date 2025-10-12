Athletics Federation of Pakistan slaps lifetime ban on Arshad Nadeem’s coach Salman Butt

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) on Sunday imposed a lifetime ban on Salman Butt, coach of Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem “for gross violations of the AFP Constitution” in an attempt to “uphold transparency, constitutional compliance, and organizational integrity within the federation”.

The decision against Butt comes against the backdrop of AFP seeking reasons behind a sharp decline in Arshad’s performance where he finished 10th in the men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Champ­ionship held in Tokyo last month.

In his reply to AFP, Butt said that it was due to the heat and humidity in the Japanese capital as well as a calf pain that Arshad couldn’t perform up to his usual standards.

According to a press release issued by AFP, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the federation in its executive committee meeting held on October 10 under the chairmanship of AFP president Wajahat Hussain Sahi, “has taken significant disciplinary and administrative decisions to uphold transparency, constitutional compliance, and organizational integrity within the Federation.

“After careful review and deliberation, the Executive Committee imposed a lifetime ban on Salman Butt, former office bearer of the Punjab Athletics Association (PAA), for gross violations of the AFP Constitution, on which he himself is a signatory,” the press release stated.

“Butt is henceforth barred for life from participating in any athletics activity —whether as an athlete, coach, official, or office bearer — at both national and international levels, inside or outside Pakistan.

Similarly, Habib Shah, former secretary of the Punjab Athletics Association, has been banned for 10 years from participation in any athletics-related activity in any capacity at national or international level, the press release stated.

“The executive committee further declared the Punjab Athletics Association’s purported elections held on August 31, 2025 as illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void ab initio.

“These elections were announced at midnight on August 29 merely two days before being held, whereas the AFP Constitution clearly requires a minimum 21-days notice prior to convening an electoral meeting, and a seven-days notice for submission of nomination papers by candidates wishing to contest elections.

“It was also noted with concern that even the senior vice president of the Punjab Athletics Association was unaware of the election schedule until August 30, just one day before the elections.

“This fact further demonstrates the complete lack of transparency and violation of procedural and constitutional norms in the conduct of these elections,” the press release stated.

It added: “The Executive Committee termed these actions as a deliberate attempt to undermine the Constitution of AFP and affirmed that such practices will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“To rectify the situation, the Committee has constituted a Management Committee headed by Madam Shahida Khanum, senior vice President AFP to hold fair, transparent, and constitutionally valid elections of the Punjab Athletics Association at the earliest.”

The committee will also run the routine affairs of the association until the completion of the new election process, the press release stated.

“The president and executive committee of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan have reiterated their firm stance that all affairs of the Federation shall be governed strictly in accordance with its constitution.

“No individual or group will be allowed to violate or bypass constitutional provisions. The AFP remains fully committed to ensuring integrity, unity, and discipline for the promotion of athletics and welfare of athletes across Pakistan.”

Speaking to Dawn.com in a phone call, AFP president Wajahat Sahi said that the PAA informed them about the elections on August 29 at 11:39pm.

“On August 30, AFP informed the PAA that these elections will be considered illegal,” Sahi told Dawn.com.

“Till August 30, even the senior vice president of AFP did not know about the elections being held on August 31.”

According to Sahi, Butt was no longer president of PAA after August 6, which was the original date scheduled for the PAA elections.

Sahi added that Butt was supposedly contesting for president once again.

Dawn.com contacted Butt for comment but was unable to get in touch with him.

“Ultimately, the inquiry committee completed their investigation and recommended severe disciplinary action against these people,” Sahi said.

“AFP is working for the nation and country and to bring glory, which was proved at the Paris Olympics by winning gold,” Sahi said.

“This is a decades long effort of AFP, particularly the president at the time, Akram Sahi. They got this laurel for the country, which has unfortunately been wasted and ruined by some people.

“We will uphold the constitution of AFP, and steps taken are as per the law,” Sahi said.

He added that Butt has the right to appeal the lifetime ban, as per the constitution.

Butt was appointed by AFP as Arshad’s coach after the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, where Arshad finished fifth in the men’s javelin final. Since then, he has coached Arshad to several accolades, including a gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, a silver at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, and gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics.