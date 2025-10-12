100 more air quality monitors added

LAHORE: In a session titled, ‘Green Punjab to combat air pollution’, held at Breathe Pakistan International Climate Change Conference on Saturday at Expo Centre, Environment Secretary Silwat Saeed threw light on the steps being taken by the department to make the province cleaner.

Ms Saeed said Pakistan was facing unprecedented urbanisation in this region.

“Urbanisation is one huge factor that contributes to air pollution in many ways. Deteriorated air quality is a challenge for all of us.”

She explained how geographically too the air pollution was damaging Punjab and what were its reasons and consequences. She said Lahore was once considered the city of gardens that “we knew in our childhood.”

She said the department had made interventions in different sectors and areas for air free of pollution though it’s a complex phenomenon and extensive efforts are being made for a greener and free-of-pollution Punjab.

Ms Saeed said it is time to act on a three-pronged approach to monitor the air quality, mitigate and engage. The air quality network is being built and 100 more air quality monitors have been added. The air quality monitors data from AQI will be gathered focusing on the fact why air quality was deteriorating.

She said the contribution towards polluting air had its due share from India, Iran and other countries affecting the air quality. She also talked about environment protection force which would be expanded to other cities of Punjab.

She thanked Dawn Media Group for taking the initiative of holding the international conference on environment.

The secretary said 15 anti-smog guns have been installed in Lahore and the move would have a lofty impact in reducing the pollution and smog. She said changes have been made in the legislative framework to combat air pollution and to protect the environment not only for us but for our future generations as well.

She also talked about how plastic bags were damaging the environment.

