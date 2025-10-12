E-Paper | October 12, 2025

100 more air quality monitors added

Shoaib Ahmed Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 07:56am

LAHORE: In a session titled, ‘Green Punjab to combat air pollution’, held at Breathe Pakistan International Climate Change Conference on Saturday at Expo Centre, Environment Secretary Silwat Saeed threw light on the steps being taken by the department to make the province cleaner.

Ms Saeed said Pakistan was facing unprecedented urbanisation in this region.

“Urbanisation is one huge factor that contributes to air pollution in many ways. Deteriorated air quality is a challenge for all of us.”

She explained how geographically too the air pollution was damaging Punjab and what were its reasons and consequences. She said Lahore was once considered the city of gardens that “we knew in our childhood.”

She said the department had made interventions in different sectors and areas for air free of pollution though it’s a complex phenomenon and extensive efforts are being made for a greener and free-of-pollution Punjab.

Ms Saeed said it is time to act on a three-pronged approach to monitor the air quality, mitigate and engage. The air quality network is being built and 100 more air quality monitors have been added. The air quality monitors data from AQI will be gathered focusing on the fact why air quality was deteriorating.

She said the contribution towards polluting air had its due share from India, Iran and other countries affecting the air quality. She also talked about environment protection force which would be expanded to other cities of Punjab.

She thanked Dawn Media Group for taking the initiative of holding the international conference on environment.

The secretary said 15 anti-smog guns have been installed in Lahore and the move would have a lofty impact in reducing the pollution and smog. She said changes have been made in the legislative framework to combat air pollution and to protect the environment not only for us but for our future generations as well.

She also talked about how plastic bags were damaging the environment.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...
Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...