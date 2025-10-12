Three youths killed after motorbikes collide

LARKANA: Three youths aged between 20 and 25 years were killed and another one was injured when the motorcycles they were riding collided head-on at a turning along Larkana-Qambar road late Friday night.

The accident took place near Bero Chandio, some 10 kilometres from Larkana.

The deceased were identified as Zulfiqar Chajro, 25, his cousin Owais Chajro, 20 — residents of Chajira village situated near Qambar — and Intezar Shaikh, 23, a resident of Qambar. The injured victim was identified as Farhan Ali, 22.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025