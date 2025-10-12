E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Experts urge integrating psychiatric care into emergency health services

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am

ISLAMABAD: The catastrophes, whether natural, social, or man-made, can have lasting psychological impacts, experts said in an event held in connection with World Mental Health Day.

“However, mental health remains one of the most neglected areas in disaster response. It is imperative that psychological first aid, counselling, and psychiatric care are integrated into emergency health services from the very beginning,” Professor of Psychiatry at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), Dr Rizwan Taj, stated in an event held in connection with World Mental Health Day.

The day was observed under the theme ‘Access to Services, Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies.’ The day serves as a crucial reminder of the need to strengthen mental health systems and ensure timely, equitable, and stigma-free access to psychological care, particularly during crises that test the resilience of individuals and communities.

Professor Taj said that mental health challenges often surge in the aftermath of disasters, conflicts, and emergencies.

He emphasised that in Pakistan, where communities frequently face floods, displacement, and socioeconomic instability, the need for accessible mental health services was greater than ever. He called for better coordination among healthcare providers, government bodies, and humanitarian agencies to ensure that mental health support is available at all levels, from hospitals to community outreach.

Executive Director Pims, Professor Imran Sikandar, reiterated the institution’s commitment to improving mental health services and awareness.

“At Pims, we are working to build capacity in emergency mental health response and to train frontline healthcare workers in identifying and addressing psychological distress,” he stated. “Mental well-being is not a luxury; it is a fundamental human right that must be protected, even and especially during crises.”

Both speakers urged policymakers, media, and the public to recognise that resilience and recovery were not solely physical processes. Addressing mental health needs during catastrophes enhances social cohesion, aids rehabilitation, and saves lives.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

