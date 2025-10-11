E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Biden undergoing radiation, hormone therapy for prostate cancer: spokesperson

AFP Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 11:47pm
Former US president Joe Biden speaks during a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, the US on January 20. — AFP
Former US president Joe Biden speaks during a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, the US on January 20. — AFP

Former US president Joe Biden is undergoing radiation and hormone therapy to fight prostate cancer that was revealed in May, a spokesperson said Saturday.

“As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment,” the spokesperson said.

In May, the 82-year-old ex-president’s office announced that Biden had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that spread to his bones after he experienced urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found.

“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places,” Biden, whose son Beau Biden died of cancer in 2015, said at the time in a post on X. “Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.“

Biden’s health had been in the spotlight due to a new book detailing his declining health as he campaigned last year for a second presidential term against Donald Trump.

In July 2024, Biden announced he was dropping out of the race after a disastrous debate performance against Trump and endorsed his vice president Kamala Harris for the presidency. She went on to lose to Trump, who began his second term in January.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, according to the American Cancer Society. It is particularly common in the elderly — around 80 per cent of men over 80 have some cancerous cells in their prostate gland, research has estimated.

While it is highly treatable if discovered early, it is the second leading cause of cancer death in men, the organisation said. Hormone therapy is a common treatment that can shrink tumours and slow cancer growth, but it is not a cure.

Trump, 79, the oldest person ever elected president, underwent his second medical checkup of the year on Friday and his doctor declared him to be in “excellent overall health“.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...