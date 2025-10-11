Access to mental health treatment urged for all

KARACHI: Raising alarm over the state of mental health services in the country, particularly in times of disaster, medical experts have called upon the government to immediately implement steps, ensuring access to mental health treatment and addressing fundamental deficiencies in the country’s primary healthcare facilities.

Their concern was highlighted in connection with World Mental Health Day, which is observed every year on October 10.

Focusing on this year’s global theme — Access to services: mental health in catastrophes and emergencies, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) in its statement highlighted country’s growing needs for mental health services in the face of its high vulnerability to natural calamities and disasters — repeated devastating floods, economic instability and internal displacement — that have created a silent epidemic of psychological trauma and distress.

“There is no health without mental health. And, the current system of mental healthcare is woefully unprepared to meet the escalating needs of a traumatised population.

“As frontline doctors, we witness the devastating long-term effects of unaddressed trauma every day, especially in disaster-hit regions. A natural disaster doesn’t just destroy homes and livelihoods; it fractures the psychological well-being of entire communities. Leaving the mental wounds of our citizens untreated is not only inhumane but compromises our national ability to recover and build resilience,” stated the association.

The PMA noted that a staggering proportion of the population requires psychiatric and psychological assistance, a demand that vastly outstrips the capacity of specialised services.

“This disparity is particularly stark during emergencies when existing, fragile health infrastructure collapses. The PMA presents a four-point action plan, demanding that the government treat mental health access as a national emergency and security priority in its immediate and long-term planning. The most critical and cost-effective intervention is to bring mental healthcare to the grassroots.”

The association demanded mandatory training for all healthcare providers in providing psychological first aid.

“Rural health centres must be designated as a basic mental health service delivery point, ensuring that support is available where disaster-affected communities reside.”

The association called for a significant portion of the annual disaster management fund to be explicitly allocated for psychological support services, including essential psychoactive medication stockpiles and trauma counselling centres.

“The county needs establishment of professional, multi-disciplinary mental health teams that can be immediately mobilised with physical relief teams during and after an emergency.

“The severe shortage of mental health specialists across the country must be addressed with urgency by increasing the number of postgraduate training seats for psychiatry and clinical psychology and offering financial incentives for serving in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rural Sindh, and southern Punjab.

“We must recognise that frontline doctors and relief workers are themselves victims of secondary trauma. Hence, mental health and burnout support services should be provided to all personnel engaged in emergency response.”

The association also called for steps to overcome the barrier of stigma on mental health and enforce the mental health act to protect the rights of individuals with mental illness.

“Investing in mental health is an investment in national security and economic recovery. A mentally healthy population is more resilient, productive, and capable of rebuilding after a catastrophe.

“For the millions of Pakistanis struggling in the wake of crises, access to a helping hand and a healing voice is not negotiable. It is their right,” the association emphasised.

