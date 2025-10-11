E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Rare pictures stolen from library six years ago yet to be recovered

Irfanul Haq Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Efforts are being made to bring back a collection of 135 rare photographs of the Pakistan Movement leaders and workers that were allegedly stolen from Allama Iqbal Library here, during its renovation in 2019.

An official seeking anonymity told Dawn that these rare photographs were brought and displayed in the library’s auditorium in 2006 due to the personal efforts of a former tehsil nazim, Rana Iftikhar Rasool. The photographs were brought from Idara-i-Nazria Pakistan, Lahore.

He said that in 2019, during the tenure of the then Municipal Committee administrator, Jahanzeb Labar, the library was renovated, but due to substandard work, the MC forfeited the contractor’s security and stopped the payment of his dues. In reaction, the contractor allegedly took away the rare photographs, he added.

He said that the MC Sub Engineer Kamran Sharif, who was supervising the civil work at the library, failed to recover the pictures from the contractor.

The official said that despite repeated letters written by the library in charge, Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed, to the then MC chief officer, chairman Mian Ijaz Aamir and the deputy commissioner in 2019, for the recovery of the photographs, no progress was made in this regard. However, he said that a few days ago, ex-tehsil nazim Mr Rasool again contacted the MC administrator, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Irfan Anwar and Chief Officer Rana Mehmood Ahmed, and requested them to take measures for the recovery of the photographs.

The officials summoned Sub-Engineer Kamran Sharif, who assured them that he would either recover pictures from the contractor or procure their copies from the source institute in Lahore, the official said.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

AS unconfirmed reports continue to circulate regarding the elimination of banned TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud in ...
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...