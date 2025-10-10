Israel begins Gaza pullback as thousands head home

Israeli forces have declared a ceasefire and withdrawn from some positions in Gaza, as thousands of displaced Palestinians began to trek home and the families of those taken captive on October 7 awaited news, AFP reports.

The Israeli army said that its troops had ceased fire at noon (2pm PKT) “in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages”.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli troops and armoured vehicles were pulling back from forward positions in both Gaza City and Khan Yunis, and displaced Palestinian civilians told AFP that they hoped to return home.

Thousands of civilians could be seen by AFP journalists walking along a raised route on Gaza’s waterfront, as displaced Palestinians sought to return home after two years of intense fighting.