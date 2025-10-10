E-Paper | October 10, 2025

Israel begins Gaza pullback as thousands head home

Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 04:19pm

Israeli forces have declared a ceasefire and withdrawn from some positions in Gaza, as thousands of displaced Palestinians began to trek home and the families of those taken captive on October 7 awaited news, AFP reports.

The Israeli army said that its troops had ceased fire at noon (2pm PKT) “in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages”.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli troops and armoured vehicles were pulling back from forward positions in both Gaza City and Khan Yunis, and displaced Palestinian civilians told AFP that they hoped to return home.

Thousands of civilians could be seen by AFP journalists walking along a raised route on Gaza’s waterfront, as displaced Palestinians sought to return home after two years of intense fighting.

Palestinians, who were displaced to the southern part of Gaza at Israel’s order during the conflict, arrive in Gaza City after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect on October 10. — Reuters
Palestinians, who were displaced to the southern part of Gaza at Israel’s order during the conflict, arrive in Gaza City after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect on October 10. — Reuters

Live Gaza Invasion
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...
Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...