450 Waziristan policemen sacked over absenteeism

LOWER SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Around 450 policemen were dismissed from service here due to their prolonged unauthorised absence from duty.

The action isa major administrative move aimed at improving discipline and ensuring accountability within the police force, according to officials,

DPO Tahir Shah told reporters that the action was taken following departmental proceedings.

He said inquiries against 270 more police personnel were under way.

Mr Shah said that such decisions were made on the basis of merit and evidence during orderly room proceedings held at the police lines.

“All actions have been taken strictly in accordance with departmental rules and regulations, ensuring no injustice to any personnel,” he said.

He said the termination orders were dispatched to the regional police office in Dera Ismail Khan for records and further administrative processing.

The DPO noted that new appointments would be made against the vacant posts once the process is completed.

“Restoring discipline in the police ranks is my top priority. The police in Lower South Waziristan are playing a pivotal role in maintaining peace and order in this sensitive region,: he said.

Mr Shah said negligence or absenteeism on part of officials would not be tolerated at all.

He said all personnel who remained absent from duty without valid justification had faced strict departmental action, while those who provided reasonable explanations were being dealt with on merit.

“All decisions are being made transparently without any external influence or recommendations,” he said.

The DPO said disciplinary measures were not merely punitive but aimed at promoting accountability, professionalism and a sense of duty in the police.

“Our goal is to ensure that every officer performs his duties responsibly and remains available to serve the public at all times,” he said.

Mr Shah said there was no room for negligence or corruption in the police department.

“Those who remain absent from duty not only disrupt the internal discipline of the force but also compromise the safety of the public, which is unacceptable,” he said.

He said all police stations across the district had been directed to strengthen their attendance monitoring mechanisms.

“Station house officers have been instructed to keep a daily check on attendance registers and report any unauthorized absences immediately for prompt action,” he said.

The DPO said the recent steps would help restore discipline, enhance the sense of responsibility among police personnel and further strengthen public confidence in the force.

He urged people to continue cooperating with police and to promptly report any suspicious or unlawful activity to their nearest police station.

RADIO RESUMES BROADCAST: The Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92 Wana in Lower South Waziristan has resumed transmission after an 18-month hiatus.

The development comes following the resolution of longstanding technical issues.

The residents welcomed the resumption of the radio broadcast and declared the FM radio a key medium for disseminating information and keeping people updated on government initiatives and development activities.

The radio station’s staff members also expressed joy and said they had resumed programming, focusing on new themes, cultural content and public-interest broadcasts.

They said they were determined to make Radio Wana more effective, accessible and community-oriented than ever before.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025