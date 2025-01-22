CM Murad suspends two ACs, Mukhtiarkar for absence from duty

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday suspended three revenue officials — two assistant commissioners (ACs) and a Mukhtiarkar — during a surprise visit to the office of the deputy commissioner-Keamari.

Accompanied by Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar, the CM reached the DC office only to find out that many officers were absent while visitors waited for assistance, said a press release issued by the CM House.

Upon inquiry, he was informed that AC-Revenue Nawaz Kalwar, AC-Mauripur Muhammad Yasin and Mukhtiarkar Mir Mohammad Nawaz Talpur had not reported for duty.

While visiting the domicile branch, the CM interacted with young people waiting for their domicile issuance.

CM sends Gadap sub-registrar packing; orders upgrade of facilities at Risala police station

He asked authorities about their domicile certificates and it was revealed that the documents had been processed, but lacked the signature of the absent AC. He was informed that the domiciles would be issued soon after the AC signed the document.

Irked by their absence, the chief minister directed the authorities to suspend their services. Later, the chief secretary issued their suspension orders.

The CM also visited the revenue office of Gadap Town, located in the Keamari DC Complex, where he asked Sub-Registrar Abdul Nabi Lashri about the operations of his office.

Mr Lashari failed to inform the chief minister about the operations of his office, the press release said and added that as a result, the CM expressed his displeasure and ordered his transfer back to the Board of Revenue.

Reviews facilities at model police station

CM Shah, along with Home Minister Lanjar, made a surprise visit to the Risala police station, where they checked the attendance register, inspected the lock-up and reviewed the facilities at the model police station.

During the inspection, the CM found that the police station was supposed to have 100 policemen, but only about 30 were on duty. The SSP-City explained that out of 100 policemen, 85 had been assigned to the station and they were working in two shifts — morning and evening.

Mr Shah checked the lock-up, where nine suspects were detained. He also reviewed the FIR register to ensure that no one was being held without an FIR and interacted with the detainees to understand their issues.

The CM visited the Ladies’ Room, established to assist female complainants. Inside, a junior police constable was present but had no record of any visitors and lacked knowledge of complaints received.

He expressed his dissatisfaction and directed the SSP-City to assign a lady head constable to the Ladies’ Room and to maintain a computerised record.

He also examined the Facilitation Desk designed for receiving complaints and ensuring they are computerised for tracking. He found that the complaints were still being handled manually and instructed the SSP to implement computerisation.

Within the premises, there were two police stations, Eidgah and Risala and a women’s police station under construction. The chief minister directed the home secretary to investigate why the construction of the women’s police station had not been completed despite funds being released.

Published in Dawn, January 22th, 2025