Explosion heard in Kabul; no reports of damages yet, says Zabeehullah Mujahid

Afghan authorities reported an explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul late on Thursday night.

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabeehullah Mujahid said in a post on X: “The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. However, no one should worry, it is all well and good, the investigation of the incident is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far.”

Sources reported a Land Cruiser vehicle was apparently hit in the area of Abdul Haq Square in Kabul.

AFP journalists reported that two explosions were heard in the capital. The two blasts occurred around 9:50pm local time (10:20 PKT).

