Explosion heard in Kabul; no reports of damages yet, says Zabeehullah Mujahid

Dawn.com | Tahir Khan Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 12:03am
Afghanistan’s Acting Deputy Information Minister Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference in Kabul. — AFP/File
Afghanistan's Acting Deputy Information Minister Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference in Kabul. — AFP/File

Afghan authorities reported an explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul late on Thursday night.

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabeehullah Mujahid said in a post on X: “The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. However, no one should worry, it is all well and good, the investigation of the incident is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far.”

Sources reported a Land Cruiser vehicle was apparently hit in the area of Abdul Haq Square in Kabul.

AFP journalists reported that two explosions were heard in the capital. The two blasts occurred around 9:50pm local time (10:20 PKT).

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

