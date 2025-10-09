E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Hamas says Israel ‘manipulating’ steps agreed in ceasefire agreement

Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 06:24pm

Speaking to Al Jazeera Arabic, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem has said that Israel had begun to “manipulate the dates, the lists, and some of the procedures and steps agreed upon in the ceasefire agreement”.

Qassem claimed that Benjamin Netanyahu was doing this to “show the people that he is the one who controls things and is the one who moves and manages them”.

“We are in contact with the mediators to oblige the occupation to comply with what was agreed upon, and not to allow it to procrastinate. There was talk with friends about a ceasefire at noon this day, but the occupation, for internal considerations, is postponing the announcement to other dates,” Qassem explained.

“We continue to say that the occupation must abide by what was agreed upon, and we call on the mediators to work to oblige it,” he added.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...