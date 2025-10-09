E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Former FBI chief Comey pleads not guilty

AFP Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:33am
Patrice Failor, wife of former FBI director James Comey, departs the Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse following Comey’s arraignment hearing in Alexandria, Virginia on October 8, 2025. — AFP
Patrice Failor, wife of former FBI director James Comey, departs the Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse following Comey’s arraignment hearing in Alexandria, Virginia on October 8, 2025. — AFP

ALEXANDRIA: Former FBI director James Comey pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to felony charges in a case widely seen as an escalation of President Donald Trump’s campaign of retribution against political opponents.

Comey, 64, a prominent critic of the president, was indicted by a grand jury last month on charges of making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. Comey’s lawyer, Patrick Fitzgerald, entered a not guilty plea before District Judge Michael Nachmanoff during his arraignment in a packed federal courtroom in Alexandria, Virginia.

Fitzgerald also said he intended to file a motion seeking to have the case dismissed on the grounds it is a vindictive and selective prosecution. Comey spoke only briefly during the proceedings. Asked by the judge if he understood the charges against him, he replied: “I do, your honor. Thank you very much.” The judge scheduled a trial date of Jan 5. He did not set any conditions on Comey’s release.

Comey’s indictment stems from sworn testimony he gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020 on the probe he led into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

He is accused of falsely stating that he had not authorised another FBI employee to be an anonymous source in news reports. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Comey was appointed to head the FBI by president Barack Obama in 2013 and was fired by Trump in 2017 amid the probe into whether any members of the Trump presidential campaign had colluded with Moscow to sway the 2016 vote.

The charges against Comey came just days after Trump had publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to take action against the former FBI director and others he sees as enemies — a stunning departure from the principle that the Justice Department must be free from White House pressure.

The 79-year-old Trump — the first convicted felon to serve as US president — hailed the indictment, calling Comey “one of the worst human beings this country has ever been exposed to”.

‘Costs to standing up’ to Trump

Since taking office in January, Trump has taken a number of punitive measures against perceived enemies, purging government officials deemed to be disloyal, targeting law firms involved in past cases against him and pulling federal funding from universities. Comey’s indictment came after the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virg­inia, Erik Siebert, stepped down after reportedly telling Justice Dep­artment leaders there was insufficient evidence to charge Comey.

Trump replaced Siebert with Lindsey Halligan, one of his former personal lawyers, who brought the case to a grand jury and secured an indictment. Fitzgerald, Comey’s lawyer, told the judge during Wednesday’s arraignment that he planned to file a motion challenging Halligan’s appointment as illegal.

Comey has proclaimed his innocence and said “my family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump”. Comey’s daughter, Mau­rene, was summarily fired in July as a prosecutor in Manhattan and has sued the Justice Depa­rtment over her dismissal.

Maurene Comey and Comey’s wife, Patrice Failor, were among the members of the public in the gallery in the Alexandria courtroom. Trump was the target of several investigations after leaving the White House in 2021.

The FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home in 2022 as part of a probe into mishandling of classified documents, which he kept in bathrooms and other unsecure locations even after leaving the presidency.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

