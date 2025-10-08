E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Two teachers kidnapped in Bannu

Our Correspondent Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 06:51am

LAKKI MARWAT: Unknown armed men kidnapped two teachers from Musakhel Zindi Falak Sher area of Bannu district on Tuesday.

Police said that the kidnapping occurred near the Mandati Neeka Ziarat in the limits of Havaid police station.

They identified the abducted teachers as headmaster Rafiullah and secondary schoolteacher Nisar Ali Shah, saying that local administration and police swung into action after the incident and started efforts to ensure their safe recovery.

No group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping, they said.

The teachers’ community has expressed concern over the abduction and demanded of the government to ensure their safe recovery.

It is to be recalled that on Sept 12, terrorists had kidnapped five employees of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company from the Peer Dilkhel area of Bannu when they were fixing a fault on the main transmission line.

Five days after the incident, a video of the kidnapped workers had appeared on social media platforms wherein a Pesco employee stated that their life was in danger and asked the government to take immediate steps for their recovery.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

