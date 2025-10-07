Karachi police swiftly recover UK police officer’s missing belongings

The Karachi police swiftly recovered the valuables of a United Kingdom police officer on Tuesday after they were reported missing.

Airport Police Station House Officer (SHO) Kaleem Khan Moosa told Dawn.com that the British detective, Duncan Verwey, had arrived at the airport with his Pakistani wife. He said the couple lost some belongings while at a fast-food restaurant.

SHO Moosa said the police immediately launched a search operation after receiving information about the missing valuables and recovered a wallet and other items, handing them over to the British police officer.

The Karachi police posted a video message of Verwey thanking and praising the force’s speed and conduct.

“My name is Duncan, I’m visiting from London. Unfortunately, I lost some property when I landed at Karachi airport. My coat, which had wallets and keys in it. As I’m a member of the International Police Association, I was able to make contact with some people working in Pakistan with the Karachi Police.

“Thankfully, due to their amazing work, they were able to find my items in the airport. Very, very fast, so very appreciative of you all,” he said.