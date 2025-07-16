Karachi police, delivery apps move to curb drug trafficking by ‘fake’ riders

Law enforcement and representatives from online delivery services have agreed to intensify efforts to curb the growing use of online delivery networks for illegal drug distribution, a top Karachi police official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, Syed Asad Raza, told Dawn.com that he held a meeting with the representatives of popular food delivery and ride-hailing services to address the misuse of rider services for drug delivery.

“Delivery companies informed the police that certain individuals had been caught using counterfeit uniforms, helmets, and branded delivery bags to pose as legitimate riders while carrying out unlawful activities, such as delivering illicit drugs,” the DIG said.

To counter this, he said, the stakeholders agreed to tighten security protocols, including rider screening, background verification, and stricter registration procedures.

“Briefings for riders will also be conducted more regularly to ensure compliance with legal and safety standards,” DIG Raza said.

The management of the companies assured law enforcement of support in identifying and cancelling the accounts of unverified or unregistered riders.

“In addition, they said patterns of repeated suspicious orders from specific locations will be monitored to detect and disrupt illegal operations,” he said, adding that the authorities have also agreed to identify individuals using fake identities or posing as company employees for illicit deliveries.

In March, police and heads of educational institutes agreed on a joint strategy against the growing menace of narcotics in Karachi.

In May, the Islamabad High Court imposed a ban on all direct courier and food deliveries to students in the federal educational institutions amid concerns that drugs were being smuggled into campuses through food orders and courier packages.