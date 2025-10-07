E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Spain PM urges end to Gaza ‘genocide’

Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 08:38pm

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has condemned “terrorism in all its forms” and urged an end to “the genocide” in Gaza, AFP reports.

Sanchez, one of the most vocal critics in Europe of Israel’s offensive in the Palestinian territory, decried the “terrible attacks” carried out by Hamas which sparked the fighting on October 7, 2023.

“It is a day to reiterate our strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, to call for the immediate release of the Israeli hostages,” the Socialist leader wrote on X.

“And to demand that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu stop the genocide of the Palestinian people and open a humanitarian corridor,” he added.

Sanchez also reaffirmed that the two-state solution was the “only possible” way to end the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...
More hot air
Updated 06 Oct, 2025

More hot air

India's rulers are intent on sabre-rattling to cover up their inadequacies.
Exiting companies
06 Oct, 2025

Exiting companies

COMPANIES often have ‘their own reasons’ to exit a market. Yet when a consumer products group like Procter &...
Beyond pink ribbons
06 Oct, 2025

Beyond pink ribbons

EACH October, breast cancer awareness returns to the spotlight, with campaigns, charity drives, and public messages...