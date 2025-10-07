Spain PM urges end to Gaza ‘genocide’

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has condemned “terrorism in all its forms” and urged an end to “the genocide” in Gaza, AFP reports.

Sanchez, one of the most vocal critics in Europe of Israel’s offensive in the Palestinian territory, decried the “terrible attacks” carried out by Hamas which sparked the fighting on October 7, 2023.

“It is a day to reiterate our strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, to call for the immediate release of the Israeli hostages,” the Socialist leader wrote on X.

“And to demand that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu stop the genocide of the Palestinian people and open a humanitarian corridor,” he added.

Sanchez also reaffirmed that the two-state solution was the “only possible” way to end the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.