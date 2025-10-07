E-Paper | October 07, 2025

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Pakistan to discuss trade, investment, and collaboration: FO

Dawn.com Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 07:34pm

A high-level business delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by the Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council Prince Mansour bin Mohammad Al Saud, has arrived in Islamabad, the Foreign Office (FO) said today.

According to an FO statement, Prince Mansour and his accompanying delegation will “hold meetings with the Pakistani leadership and engage with senior government officials, chambers of commerce and leading business groups to explore avenues for enhanced bilateral trade and investment cooperation.”

It added that the visit underscored the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reflecting their shared commitment to expanding economic and investment partnerships under the framework of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council.

“Discussions during the visit are expected to focus on trade/investment facilitation and collaboration across priority sectors aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s economic growth agenda,” it added.

More to follow

