DawnRelief: Marking 20 years of rehabilitation, reconstruction and transformed lives

Pakistan is no stranger to man-made and natural disasters and ranks among the countries most affected by climate change worldwide. Since DawnRelief’s inception in 2005, we have provided support and rehabilitation to communities impacted the most by such crises.

For two decades, this has remained our unwavering manifesto.

2005 - 2021 — Earthquake in Azad Kashmir

DawnRelief was established by DawnMedia in October 2005 as a direct response to the devastating earthquake that struck Azad Kashmir and other parts of northern Pakistan.

We established four tent villages in Hattian Bala Tehsil, District Muzaffarabad, where we supported over 8,500 men, women and children for nearly a year. After that, we constructed 166 homes and eight schools.

In 2021, we constructed the Haji Sir Abdullah Haroon Government High School Auditorium, which can accommodate over 200 people and also serves as a community hall.

2008 — Earthquake in Balochistan

Provided tents, bedding, blankets, food and jackets to affected people in Ziarat District.

2009 — The humanitarian crisis in Swat

Set up a camp in Mardan and provided 3,953 internally displaced people with shelter, food and basic living amenities for four months.

2010 and 2011 — Flood in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh

Established relief camps in Badin, Hyderabad, Nowshera, Sehwan and Thatta and supported over 34,000 people. We then constructed nearly 1,000 homes and two schools.

2015 — Earthquake in Chitral

Supported 800 people in Churan Oveer for nearly a year; later constructed 90 homes and a 1,000-metre water pipeline.

2020 — Covid-19 lockdown in Karachi

Provided food rations to nearly 4,000 families living in Baldia-Orangi Township for three months, a population identified as Karachi’s poorest one per cent. We then extended our efforts to people living in Gharibabad who were made homeless due to the Karachi Circular Railway project, as well as to people living in Afghan Khaima Basti.

2022-2024 — Devastating floods across Pakistan

Initially distributed relief goods to flood survivors in Balochistan, the Kaghan Valley (where we also constructed a cable trolley system), and southern Sindh.

In 2023, we built 150 homes in Bajara, Sehwan, with the help of our donor partners, and another 50 homes in Jhankara with funds from DawnRelief.

In 2024, we built a girls’ school in Abdur Rehman Mallah Goth.

Projects completed this year:

Provided portable solar charging kits to flood survivors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa . With support from HIVE Pakistan, we distributed 300 solar kits that enabled survivors in Buner and Swat to charge devices such as torches and mobile phones.

Revived the Sadpara powerhouse in Skardu . Assisted in restoring a defunct powerhouse that now supplies sustainable energy to three villages.

We are expanding the scope of our efforts across Pakistan. But we cannot do this alone. This is why we are relying on your vital support.

To make a donation:

Send a cheque or money order to: DawnRelief, c/o Irfan ul Haq, Haroon House, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, Karachi 74500

Or donate via bank transfer: Account title: Dawn Relief Earthquake Welfare Organisation; National Bank of Pakistan; Account number: 4000373293; IBAN: PK81NBPA0223004000373293

For more information: Call Irfan ul Haq at +92 (21) 3561-3115, e-mail: dawnrelief@dawn.com, or visit dawnrelief.com

All donations made to DawnRelief are tax-exempt. Administrative, design, and most supervisory and labour costs are borne by DawnMedia.