DawnRelief all set to help rebuild flood-ravaged settlements

KARACHI: As DawnRelief wraps up the first phase of its relief operations in the flood-affected areas, it is gearing up to rebuild devastated settlements in the second phase with homes, schools and a drinking water supply scheme.

The first phase of relief operations that started in July comprised regular distribution of food and safe drinking water, tents, blankets and clothing to the flood-affected families in Uthal and Bela districts of Balochistan; Sujawal district adjoining Thatta in lower Sindh; and in the settlements of Bajara in Sehwan taluka of Sindh.

In the next phase, according to the DawnRelief spokesman, the organisation aims at rebuilding settlements in Bajara, 20km outside Sehwan, with over 300 homes, some primary schools for boys and girls and a drinking water supply scheme. This rebuilding would likely continue until the middle of next summer.

As per the 2017 census, Bajara reported a population of approximately 3,500 people.

Chinoy Foundation, Asharys and Cargill commit funding to rebuild 150 homes in Sehwan village

The recent monsoon rains and ensuing flashfloods destroyed a majority of the 753 houses in the area. The number of households with access to clean drinking water has dropped from an initial 88 per cent to below 35pc. Recent surveys estimated that less than 5pc of the households had access to electricity.

“A simple donation of Rs200,000 per home will cover the cost of materials, cement fibre boards, angle irons and CGI metal sheets to create a 250-square-foot home to house up to nine people. We are building one-fourth of the homes from our own resources and actively looking for more donors to complete the target by next summer,” the DawnRelief spokesman said.

The organisation has received an encouraging response from the Amir Sultan Chinoy Foundation, which has donated for the construction of 35 houses in Bajara, while Cargill Pakistan, which has appointed Rizq as its implementation partner in flood relief work, has announced funding for 57.

“We are doing this because of the credible record in disaster management by DawnRelief for over two decades,” said Cargill Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Imran Nasrullah.

The Ashary family in Karachi and Dubai have also announced donations for 58 houses in Bajara.

Besides these donor-funded 150 houses, an additional 100 would be provided for by DawnMedia, while donations are welcome for the remaining 150 houses to complete the target of 400.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2022