E-Paper | October 07, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Bhutto’s Eid message

From the Newspaper Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 07:36am

LARKANA: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has urged the people, whatever be their political creed, to rededicate themselves unreservedly to the cause of a united, strong and forward-looking Pakistan. In his Eid message to the nation, the Prime Minister said we have faced many ordeals and conquered many dangers to our independent existence. But there is still a long journey ahead of us. He said the people could not relax their vigilance and let the forces of greed and prejudice and parochialism establish a dominance over them. …

[He said,] The joy of this day comes to us with the faithful observance of the divine injunctions during the holy month of Ramazan. … In its essence Ramazan shows us how to internalise discipline and how to prepare ourselves for any sacrifice for the good of the Islamic community. The day, therefore, bears a special message for Pakistan in this particular year. We have faced many ordeals… . … Our unity will be gravely imperilled, and our strength dissipated, if we succumb to anarchical tendencies or permit any internal strife. On this day, it is incumbent on all of us … to rededicate ourselves … to the cause of a united … Pakistan. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

