Sepco negligence

K-ELECTRIC (KE) has been notorious for having faulty and hazardous systems and infrastructure which result in several cases of electrocution during monsoons. It looks like the Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) is following in KE’s footsteps. A tragic incident happened recently, highlighting the negligence of Sepco.

A young boy lost his life after coming into contact with low-hanging, high-voltage wires in Rohri. The wires, carrying 11,000 volts, had been dangling precariously over the street for weeks despite repeated complaints by area residents.

The accident occurred shockingly close to Sepco’s own main grid station in Rohri, which is barely a few meters away, raising serious questions about the company’s lack of commitment to public safety and maintenance of its infrastructure. The tragedy could easily have been averted had Sepco taken timely action.

This is, however, not the first time Sepco’s negligence has resulted in such a loss. Fatal accidents due to unattended, exposed and low-hanging wires have become distressingly common, but accountability has remained elusive.

Other than the grief of the affected families, the broader question echoes across the community: who will pay for this negligence? Who will be held res-ponsible for young lives lost due to Sepco’s failure to perform its most basic duty of ensuring public safety? These questions remain unanswered. Strict measures are required to eliminate risk to people’s lives.

Dr Rizwan Ali

Rohri

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025