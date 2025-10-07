E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Chinese envoy reiterates deep-rooted Sino-Pak friendship

October 7, 2025
A teacher briefs students about pictures displayed at the Chinese cultural centre in Peshawar on Monday. — APP
A teacher briefs students about pictures displayed at the Chinese cultural centre in Peshawar on Monday. — APP

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of China Jiang Zaidong on Monday reaffirmed the “deep-rooted and ironclad friendship” between China and Pakistan.

During the mid-autumn festival celebrations by the China Window here, the envoy extended warm festive greetings and expressed best wishes for happiness, health and prosperity to all attendees and their families.

He described the mid-autumn festival as one of the most poetic and romantic traditional Chinese festivals, symbolising family reunion, peace and harmony.

“This year’s celebration carries special joy as it coincides with China’s National Day, marking a double celebration for the Chinese nation,” he said.

Mid-autumn festival celebrated at China Window

Ambassador Jiang said in today’s interconnected world, civilisational inclusiveness and mutual learning among nations were vital for advancing modernisation and enriching global culture.

He reiterated President Xi Jinping’s vision of the China-Pakistan bond as resilient, brotherly and built on trust and common values, saying both countries have always stood shoulder to shoulder for shared development and prosperity.

Highlighting achievements under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the envoy said the project had become a powerful driving force for Pakistan’s economic and social growth.

He said in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, key milestones included the completion of the first phase of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, the Suki Kinari hydropower stations, first anniversary of commercial operation and significant progress in fibre-optic, and transport infrastructure projects, enhancing regional connectivity.

Ambassador Jiang also appreciated cultural collaborations such as the China-Pakistan Art Exchange Exhibition, co-hosted by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, and lauded China Window for its consistent efforts in presenting a truthful and multidimensional picture of China, fostering greater understanding between the two nations.

“Wherever the moonlight reaches, there is a sense of home. No matter how the international situation evolves, the peoples of China and Pakistan will continue to stand hand in hand and heart to heart,” he said.

Earlier, culture and tourism secretary Dr Abdul Samad said it was highly commendable that the people of Pakistan were celebrating Chinese festivals with great enthusiasm, reflecting the spirit of strengthening the Sino-Pak friendship even further.

He added that the message of goodwill extended by the Chinese ambassador to the families of Pakistanis on the important occasion signified that the people of China also shared their happiness with them.

On behalf of the government and people of KP, Dr Samad extended warm greetings to the people of China, the Chinese diplomats in Pakistan and their families on the occasion of the mid-autumn festival and wished them happiness and prosperity.

Students from local schools presented a colourful cultural show during the ceremony. The China Window’s administration distributed mooncakes to mark the day.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

