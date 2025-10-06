China’s e-commerce industrial park attracts 258 companies

Ezhou is not a coastal trading port. It has no bustling harbour or long tradition of container terminals being sent around the world. Yet in the middle of Central China’s Hubei province, a different kind of gateway is rising.

At its heart is the Ezhou Huahu International Airport, Asia’s first cargo-dedicated hub, which has quickly become the anchor for the inland city’s full embrace of cross-border e-commerce.

The roar of a wide-body freighter’s engines reverberates across the airport. Beyond the runway, another kind of takeoff is underway. Inside sleek new office towers, livestreaming anchors check their consoles for broadcasts, young product scouts track social media feeds for the next viral items and small-scale entrepreneurs draft export strategies on laptops.

This is China (Ezhou) Cross-border E-commerce Industrial Park. Launched only this spring, the park has already attracted 258 companies, with 62 setting up offices on site, with trade volume topping $310 million in its first three months of operations.

At the center of this story is Bi Wei, a 29-year-old entrepreneur and one of China’s rising “post-95” business leaders — the generation born after 1995. She heads the park’s operations, leading a team with an average age of just 25. Yet they are orchestrating a platform that integrates data analytics, supply chains and international logistics.

Bi’s own path into this field traces back to her college years. Like many of her peers, she first encountered e-commerce through imported cosmetics. “We would huddle around our phones, checking discounts on apps,” she recalled. Later, during trips abroad, she browsed shops not to buy, but to study what foreign consumers were chasing.

By 2018, when she graduated, Chinese shoppers were already accustomed to buying overseas products online. What caught Bi’s attention, though, was the reverse flow as small factories in China quietly began listing products on Amazon, then shipping them abroad. “A company could put an item online today, and it would sell tomorrow. I thought this is the future,” she said.

She watched as a wave of young entrepreneurs, some barely older than her, built export businesses worth millions. By 2022, Bi returned to Hubei to take on a bigger role. The following year she became executive secretary-general of the province’s e-commerce association, and then accepted the challenge of running the new cross-border e-commerce park.

“Cross-border is about spotting where the demand will be, not where it is or was,” Bi said. “We rely on data from social chatter, platform trend charts, and even the wording buyers use in reviews. Once we see a sales spike coming, we act. If we wait, someone else will seize it.”

The instinctive grasp of online culture and platform dynamics, Bi and her peers believe, is what separates the post-95 generation from traditional exporters.

Instead of waiting for trade fairs or overseas distributor networks, they track memes and hashtags. However, none of this would matter without the Huahu airport, designed specifically for cargo and run by logistics giant SF Express, just a 10-minute drive from the park.

