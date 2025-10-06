E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Tributes paid to Dr Najeebullah

A Correspondent Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am

KHYBER: The speakers at the death anniversary gathering on Sunday paid tributes to the former Afghanistan president, Dr Najeebullah, and highlighted his struggle and life.

Organised under the auspices of Khyber chapter of Communist Party of Pakistan at Landi Kotal Press Club, the party central general secretary Comrade Kamran Qazi said that the late Afghan president had laid down his life for the welfare and wellbeing of the poor and the oppressed people of Afghanistan.

He said that the conditions the people of Afghanistan were faced with three decades ago and for whom Dr. Najeebullah had sacrificed his life did not change rather the miseries of the Afghan people had multiplied since then.

Najeeb Khawrechin, the khyber chapter general secretary, said on the occasion that Dr. Najeebullah was the name of an ideology which could not be suppressed by anyone.

He said that situation in Afghanistan had worsened since the martyrdom of Dr Najeebullah with international powers initiating another ‘game’ in the region to deprive Pakhtun nation of their legitimate rights.

He warned of dangerous consequences of the prevailing situation in both Afghanistan and Pakistan if sensible steps were not taken by the present leadership of both the counties.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

