PM Shehbaz departs for Malaysia, eyes ‘comprehensive’ talks on economic engagement

Dawn.com Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 12:11pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs for Malaysia from Lahore on Oct 5, 2025. — X/PakPMO
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was looking forward to a comprehensive exchange of views with his Malaysian counterpart on the “common desire” of both sides to enhance trade and economic engagement as he departed for Malaysia on Sunday.

“I will be undertaking an official visit to Malaysia [from] October 5-7 on the invitation of my dear brother Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Greatly looking forward to a comprehensive exchange of views on our common desire to enhance trade and economic engagement as well as bilateral cooperation in various fields,” PM Shehbaz posted on X before his flight.

Important global and regional matters would also be discussed during the visit, he added.

Later, a post by the PM Office’s official X account confirmed the premier had departed from Lahore for the three-day official visit.

The Foreign Office earlier said PM Shehbaz would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, other federal ministers and senior government officials on the trip.

Sharing details of the visit in a statement, the FO said talks between PM Shehbaz and Malaysia’s PM Ibrahim would cover enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, IT and telecommunications, Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy and people-to-people contact.

“The leaders are expected to witness the signing of agreements/MoUs for cooperation in several existing and new sectors,” the statement read.

It added, “The visit reflects the strong and enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in mutual respect, shared interests, and close cooperation across a wide range of sectors.”

