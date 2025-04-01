Pakistan’s investments in Malaysia now at $397m, says Malaysian PM after call with PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s investments in Malaysia have grown to about $397 million, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday, according to The Star.

In a Facebook post after a call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Malaysian prime minister said he welcomed more investments from Pakistan, especially in agriculture, petrochemicals and the biomass industry.

Anwar said he had spoken to Shehbaz on Monday evening and both reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Malaysia-Pakistan ties.

“Our friendship continues to deepen, opening new avenues for cooperation, particularly following my visit to Pakistan last October,” Anwar said in his Facebook post.

He also said Shehbaz is set to make his maiden visit to Malaysia in May this year and was looking forward to welcoming him on May 9.

“I pray that the blessings of Ramazan and Eidul Fitr bring renewed strength to the Malaysia-Pakistan partnership for the prosperity of our peoples,” Anwar said.

Anwar said their discussion also touched on the ongoing crisis in Gaza, noting that Israel’s violations of the ceasefire continue to undermine peace efforts.

“We exchanged views and coordinated efforts to support Gaza’s reconstruction and end the violence against Palestinians,” he said.

PM Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to Malaysian premier

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz, during the conversation with his Malaysian counterpart, extended warm Eidul Fitr greetings to him and the people of Malaysia, according to state-run APP.

During the call, PM Shehbaz recalled Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Pakistan last October and expressed satisfaction with the strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Malaysia in various sectors.

While the Malaysian premier highlighted the importance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s scheduled visit to Kuala Lumpur in May this year, stating that preparations were in full swing to ensure the success of the visit.

He expressed hope that the visit would further cement the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Expressing gratitude, Prime Minister Shehbaz said he was looking forward to his visit and anticipated mutually beneficial outcomes for both countries.

On this occasion, the Malaysian premier also conveyed his Eid greetings to PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif. The two leaders briefly spoke over the phone, exchanging Eid wishes and expressing goodwill towards one another

The conversation underscored the deep-rooted diplomatic relations and friendly ties between Pakistan and Malaysia, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to fostering stronger cooperation in the future.