PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia for ‘comprehensive’ talks on economic engagement

Dawn.com Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 09:42pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is received by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on October 5. — X/@PTVNewsOfficial
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Malaysia for a two-day official visit, according to state broadcaster PTV News.

The broadcaster reported in a post on X that he arrived at Kuala Lumpur’s Banga Raya International Airport, being welcomed by the Malaysian information and communications minister and the Pakistani high commissioner to Malaysia.

PM Shehbaz was then escorted with a royal protocol to his accommodation, where he was welcomed by his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

“I am extremely delighted to be in Malaysia; I express my gratitude to the prime minister of Malaysia for the warm reception,” PTV News quoted him as saying. “This visit will further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia bilateral relations.”

Upon his departure, the prime minister said he was looking forward to a comprehensive exchange of views with his Malaysian counterpart on the “common desire” of both sides to enhance trade and economic engagement.

“I will be undertaking an official visit to Malaysia [from] October 5-7 on the invitation of my dear brother, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Greatly looking forward to a comprehensive exchange of views on our common desire to enhance trade and economic engagement as well as bilateral cooperation in various fields,” PM Shehbaz posted on X before his flight.

Important global and regional matters would also be discussed during the visit, he added.

Later, a post by the PM Office’s official X account confirmed the premier had departed from Lahore for the three-day official visit.

The Foreign Office (FO) earlier said PM Shehbaz would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, other federal ministers and senior government officials on the trip.

Sharing details of the visit in a statement, the FO said talks between PM Shehbaz and Malaysia’s PM Ibrahim would cover enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, IT and telecommunications, Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy and people-to-people contact.

“The leaders are expected to witness the signing of agreements/MoUs for cooperation in several existing and new sectors,” the statement read.

It added, “The visit reflects the strong and enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in mutual respect, shared interests, and close cooperation across a wide range of sectors.”

Pakistan and Malaysia maintain strong economic, religious and cultural ties. In April, Malaysian PM Ibrahim said that Pakistan’s investments in Malaysia have grown to about $397 million; in May, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani highlighted Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur’s collaboration in tackling challenges faced by the Islamic world, such as Islamophobia.

