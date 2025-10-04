E-Paper | October 05, 2025

PM Shehbaz to depart for three-day Malaysia visit tomorrow

Abdullah Momand Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 11:48pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a three-day visit to Malaysia at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim from October 5-7, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Saturday.

In a statement, the FO said that a high-level delegation comprising the PM, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other federal ministers and senior government officials will depart on Sunday.

“The visit reflects the strong and enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in mutual respect, shared interests, and close cooperation across a wide range of sectors,” the statement read.

According to the FO, PM Shehbaz will hold bilateral talks with Malaysian PM Ibrahim and discuss key regional and global developments, as well as enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, IT and telecommunications, the Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy and people-to-people ties.

“The leaders are expected to witness the signing of Agreements/MoUs for cooperation in several existing and new sectors,” the statement read.

Earlier this month, Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan said that there is a great deal of commonality and potential for bilateral exchanges between Kuala Lumpur and Islamabad.

“Malaysia takes pride in its association with Pakistan since August 31, 1957, when we gained independence. Pakistan was one of the earliest countries to recognise Malaysia as a nation. Justice Abdul Hamid of Pakistan also helped Malaysia in drafting its constitution,“ Mazlan said at an event in Karachi.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...