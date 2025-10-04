PM Shehbaz to depart for three-day Malaysia visit tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a three-day visit to Malaysia at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim from October 5-7, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Saturday.

In a statement, the FO said that a high-level delegation comprising the PM, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other federal ministers and senior government officials will depart on Sunday.

“The visit reflects the strong and enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in mutual respect, shared interests, and close cooperation across a wide range of sectors,” the statement read.

According to the FO, PM Shehbaz will hold bilateral talks with Malaysian PM Ibrahim and discuss key regional and global developments, as well as enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, IT and telecommunications, the Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy and people-to-people ties.

“The leaders are expected to witness the signing of Agreements/MoUs for cooperation in several existing and new sectors,” the statement read.

Earlier this month, Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan said that there is a great deal of commonality and potential for bilateral exchanges between Kuala Lumpur and Islamabad.

“Malaysia takes pride in its association with Pakistan since August 31, 1957, when we gained independence. Pakistan was one of the earliest countries to recognise Malaysia as a nation. Justice Abdul Hamid of Pakistan also helped Malaysia in drafting its constitution,“ Mazlan said at an event in Karachi.